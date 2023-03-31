UrduPoint.com

Policy Framework Needed For Betterment Of Pharmacists: Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2023 | 08:19 PM

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Javed Akram on Friday said that a policy framework needed to be created for the betterment of pharmacists

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Minister for Health Dr. Javed Akram on Friday said that a policy framework needed to be created for the betterment of pharmacists.

He said this in a meeting with the newly elected officials of Pakistan Pharmacists Association in the Department of Specialized Health Care and Medical education here.

The minister congratulated the newly elected officials of Pakistan Pharmacists Association. He said that regular on-the-job training would be conducted according to the modern requirements of pharmacists. He said that a poison control center would also be established in the province. He informed that recommendations had been sought from Pakistan Pharmacists Association for digitalization and revamping of Pharmacy Council.

He said that pharmacists played a very important role in government hospitals.

The delegation of Pakistan Pharmacists Association put their requests for the improvement of pharmacists before the minister.

Special Secretary Syed Wajid Ali Shah, Additional Secretary Shahida Farrukh, CEO Punjab Institute of Cardiology Professor Dr. Bilal Mohiuddin, MS PIC Dr. Tehsin and other officers were present. In the delegation of Pakistan Pharmacists Association, President Professor Dr. Furqan Khurshid Hashmi, General Secretary Muhammad Rao Alamgir, Mukaram Anis and Shabir Ahmed and other officials were included.

