Policy holders of PLI got cheques of Rs 10 mln

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Policy holders of the Postal Life Insurance got cheques of pending payments after the action taken by Wafaqi Mohtasib on the complaints of affectees.

According to a press release issued by regional office of Wafaqi Mohtasib here on Friday, the affectee policy holders of PLI from Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Mandi Bahauddin filed a complaint with Wafaqi Mohtasib Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi and stated that the PLI authority was not giving their payments and using delaying tactics.

To which, Wafaqi Mohtasib directed the CEO PLI to pay the payments of the affectees immediately. After which, the 44 cheques of amounting to Rs 10 million were delivered to the policy holders of PLI.