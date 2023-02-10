UrduPoint.com

Policy Holders Of PLI Got Cheques Of Rs 10 Mln

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Policy holders of PLI got cheques of Rs 10 mln

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :Policy holders of the Postal Life Insurance got cheques of pending payments after the action taken by Wafaqi Mohtasib on the complaints of affectees.

According to a press release issued by regional office of Wafaqi Mohtasib here on Friday, the affectee policy holders of PLI from Sargodha, Mianwali, Khushab and Mandi Bahauddin filed a complaint with Wafaqi Mohtasib Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi and stated that the PLI authority was not giving their payments and using delaying tactics.

To which, Wafaqi Mohtasib directed the CEO PLI to pay the payments of the affectees immediately. After which, the 44 cheques of amounting to Rs 10 million were delivered to the policy holders of PLI.

Related Topics

Sargodha Khushab Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali From Million

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs AED445 mn green fin ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs AED445 mn green finance agreements with Angola

58 minutes ago
 TECOM Group reports AED2 bn in revenues in 2022, h ..

TECOM Group reports AED2 bn in revenues in 2022, highest in 22 years

2 hours ago
 Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in ..

Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in Karachi

3 hours ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassad ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Malaysia

3 hours ago
 "Considerable progress," says IMF mission chief as ..

"Considerable progress," says IMF mission chief as ten-day talks with Pakistan c ..

3 hours ago
 23 Pakistani nationals evacuated from quake-hit Tu ..

23 Pakistani nationals evacuated from quake-hit Turkiye: FO

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.