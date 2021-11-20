Policy makers, parents need to make united efforts for child rights: Afshan

Chairperson National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) Afshan Tehseen Bajwa on Tuesday strongly urged the policy makers, government institutions, parents and other civil society stakeholders to converge their efforts for ensuring equal rights to each child

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Chairperson National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) Afshan Tehseen Bajwa on Tuesday strongly urged the policy makers, government institutions, parents and other civil society stakeholders to converge their efforts for ensuring equal rights to each child.

The parents and all other stakeholders should play a vital role in creating enabling environment for providing child rights, said the Chairperson NCRC in her exclusive talk with APP on prevailing child rights situation and the Commission's working.

Bajwa said the National Commission on the Rights of Child was committed to provide an enabling environment for children to enjoy their rights with dignity.

She added that NCRC was working under the obligation of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), where the government of Pakistan has constituted the Commission through a notification on February 28, 2020 under the Act of 2017.

As per its mandate, the National Commission on the Rights of Child would continue to monitor situations and developments on child rights to propose required actions to safeguard children from abuse and exploitation, she added.

She further added that the Convention on the Rights of the Child was an international human rights agreement that outlined the specific rights that children and young people could claim.

She added that one of the core mandates of the Commission was to inquire into complaints of violations of Child Rights reported in the country.

Bajwa said, "It has power to take suo moto actions on serious cases of violation of child rights and to examine factors that inhibit the enjoyment of rights of children".

National Commission on the Rights of Child also held consultation on legislative reforms across the country, she concluded.

\778