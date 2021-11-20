UrduPoint.com

Policy Makers, Parents Need To Make United Efforts For Child Rights: Afshan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 02:57 PM

Policy makers, parents need to make united efforts for child rights: Afshan

Chairperson National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) Afshan Tehseen Bajwa on Tuesday strongly urged the policy makers, government institutions, parents and other civil society stakeholders to converge their efforts for ensuring equal rights to each child

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Chairperson National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC) Afshan Tehseen Bajwa on Tuesday strongly urged the policy makers, government institutions, parents and other civil society stakeholders to converge their efforts for ensuring equal rights to each child.

The parents and all other stakeholders should play a vital role in creating enabling environment for providing child rights, said the Chairperson NCRC in her exclusive talk with APP on prevailing child rights situation and the Commission's working.

Bajwa said the National Commission on the Rights of Child was committed to provide an enabling environment for children to enjoy their rights with dignity.

She added that NCRC was working under the obligation of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC), where the government of Pakistan has constituted the Commission through a notification on February 28, 2020 under the Act of 2017.

As per its mandate, the National Commission on the Rights of Child would continue to monitor situations and developments on child rights to propose required actions to safeguard children from abuse and exploitation, she added.

She further added that the Convention on the Rights of the Child was an international human rights agreement that outlined the specific rights that children and young people could claim.

She added that one of the core mandates of the Commission was to inquire into complaints of violations of Child Rights reported in the country.

Bajwa said, "It has power to take suo moto actions on serious cases of violation of child rights and to examine factors that inhibit the enjoyment of rights of children".

National Commission on the Rights of Child also held consultation on legislative reforms across the country, she concluded.

\778

Related Topics

Pakistan United Nations Civil Society Young February 2017 2020 All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Khalifa Al Marar participates in 17th edition of M ..

Khalifa Al Marar participates in 17th edition of Manama Dialogue

4 minutes ago
 Five illegal weapon holders held by PHP

Five illegal weapon holders held by PHP

5 minutes ago
 Huge quantity of liquor seized

Huge quantity of liquor seized

5 minutes ago
 Construction of Bahawalpur Arts Council building t ..

Construction of Bahawalpur Arts Council building to start soon

6 minutes ago
 PODA launches campaign against gender-based violen ..

PODA launches campaign against gender-based violence

6 minutes ago
 Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.