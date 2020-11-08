Policy making to accommodate more females stalls at weekly bazar needed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Capital Development Authority (CDA) administration staff at weekly itwar bazar H-9 provided 180 stalls to women including vulnerable deaf and dumb women to run their bussinesses with better facilities.

Talking to APP ,A stall holder Rasiya Hameed at stall D-526 said,"She was doing her garments and cosmetics bussiness at weekly bazar for last 10 years and she was quite satisfied with her sale and purchase.

She further informed that every shopkeeper paid respect to her as she was doing to run her family and children.

She said comparatively while holding stalls at different markets was not satisfactory relating to finance expenses ,she had to pay whole year stall rent at itwar bazar just only Rs 1440 which was easily to pay for any poor lady.

The system of electricity,system of water quite satisfactory at weekly bazar actually she was lauding the CDA administration staff.

Huge number of women of every kind visit herstall to buy different items she added.

Another stall holder Shakeela Bibi at stall B-454 said,"She started her bussiness at itwar bazar after the death of her husband she was bound to fulfill the needs of her children and she earns sufficient to provide basic facilities to her family." Shamim Bibi a bangle seller at weekly bazar said,"She urged the CDA administration staff there not to disturb enchroachers as they were also bound to earn money for their livlihood." When contacted the CDA Incharge weekly said,"We had to face many complains on daily basis of enchroachers but our staff not to impose any fine on them." They said at early only one filtration plant was there at weekly bazar but sooner or later we have established bouring water system here for the facilitation for the shopkeepers there." They further informed we have accomadated many female stall holders at different weekly bazar at barakahu,G-7 bazar,I-9 bazar and H-9 itwar bazar Our priority to provide stalls to widow females and those who were very poor so that they could respectable job they added.

