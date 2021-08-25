UrduPoint.com

Policy Of Composite Development To Bring Prosperity In Province: Chief Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 08:36 PM

Policy of composite development to bring prosperity in province: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the policy of ensuring composite development would pave the way for equal development and prosperity across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday said the policy of ensuring composite development would pave the way for equal development and prosperity across the province.

He said this during a meeting with Provincial Ministers Asad Khokhar, Muhammad Asif Nakai, Shaukat Lalika, MNAs Raja Riaz Ahmed and Rai Murtaza Iqbal, MPA Mamoon Tarar and former district Nazim Sahiwal Rai Hassan Nawaz who met him at his office to apprise about the problems of their Constituencies.

While issuing directions for the solution of constituency-related problems, the CM recapitulated that his doors were open to people and the parliamentarians.

He said that parliamentarians were fully consulted while devising district development packages.

The government was giving the right of development to remote areas as it was the right of every district, he maintained and affirmed that the development of every district had been ensured during the last three years.

The era of exhibitory projects and hollow slogans had ended, the CM continued and further stated that the past rulers, who did nothing but gave lip service to issues, had become a part of history. The politics of revenge was not the agenda of the PTI government as it did not believe in it. The government had worked in accordance with the principles of justice, law and merit to diligently serve the masses, he reiterated.

