Policy of corruption free Pakistan, accountability paved way for PTI success in Gilgit-Baltistan:Sidra Imran

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan's policy of zero tolerance for corruption and holding accountability were the main reasons for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) success in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Elections, said lawmaker- Sindh Sidra Imran.

While talking to APP on PTI's strategy in winning GB elections, she said that the strategy and policy of PTI for the country had become popular with the people, which belonged to them and supported by them.

She said that there were two main problems in the country, one was corruption and second to benefit only a few families.

Sidra said that the corruption was involved in everything. She said that our captain decided to not further tolerate corruption in the country and to hold accountable its responsible.

The lawmaker said that either those were the general elections of 2018, by-elections or the elections of Gilgit-Baltistan, the PTI had the simple policies and those were the pro-public ones.

She further said that the pro-public agenda of Prime Minister Imran Khan to alleviate poverty was another cause of PTI's popularity. She said that the PTI started different 50 schemes, for the poor, including Ehsaas Programme.

Speaking on the provisional provincial status to the Gilgit-Baltistan, she said, 'We enjoyed the provincialism since our births and do not understand its importance.' She said that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan remained far away from its identification for 70 years and PTI gave GB provisional provincial status then the people of GB realized that their old-demand was being fulfilled.

She said that the people in the country witnessed that their captain was also equally distributing resources among the provinces and providing them with equal rights.