Policy Of Indian Rulers, Main Hurdle In Maintaining Peace In Region: Ali Amin Gandapur

Fri 16th August 2019 | 06:33 PM

Policy of Indian rulers, main hurdle in maintaining peace in region: Ali Amin Gandapur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2019 ) :Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Ali Amin Gandapur on Friday said policy of current Indian rulers was the main hurdle in maintaining regional peace.

Talking to a private news channel, he said it seemed that Indian PM Narindra Modi, was disappointed over the speedy progress and development of Pakistan.

He further stated that the hegemonic design of Prime Minister Narindra Modi, was the main hindrance for maintaining peace in the region, particularly in the Occupied Kashmir.

Pakistan was extending unflinching diplomatic, moral, and political support to the people of Occupied J & K, living under immense stress and oppression, he added.

He said the objective was to provide legitimate support and help for Kashmiri people, who had been struggling for their birth right and liberation from Indian occupation for decades.

He said Modi, he said, was suppressing people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in line with his extremist tendency.

There has been no precedent in the history of South Asia about Indian gross human rights violations in the Occupied Kashmir, he added.

The Federal minister said that Pakistan would continue to support Kashmiristill the objectives was achieved.

