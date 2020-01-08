UrduPoint.com
Policy Of Keeping Interest Rate At Double-digit Opposed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 04:36 PM

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th January, 2020) Senior Vice Chairman of the Businessmen Panel of FPCCI and former provincial minister, Mian Zahid Hussain on Wednesday said the policy of discouraging imports and keeping the interest rate in double-digit should be changed during the new year.Relaxing import policy and reducing interest rates to single-digit will trigger growth and increase revenue as well as employment in the country, he said.Talking to the business community, the veteran business leader existing policies have contracted the industrial sector and overall economy which should be given a chance to progress.The former minister noted that large scale manufacturing has contracted by eight percent while consumer financing which was Rs81 billion in 2018 has dropped to Rs40 billion in 2019 which indicate reduced demand.

He warned that continuity in existing economic policies will result in a further contraction in the economy which is not in the national interests.The US-Iran tensions have resulted in increased oil prices while continued tensions will become a nightmare for the oil and gas importing countries, he added.Mian Zahid Hussain noted that rupee fell by 31.7 percent against the Dollar in 2018-19 resulting in serious problems for the business community while it regained some ground in 2019-20 but the pace of recovery is not satisfactory.

