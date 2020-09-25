UrduPoint.com
Policy Of Non-violence Vital To Eliminate Extremism : ANP Chief

Fri 25th September 2020

Central President Awami National Party (ANP), Asfandyar Wali Khan Friday said that scourge of extremism and militancy could be eliminated from the society by promoting the norms of non-violence and mutual tolerance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Central President Awami National Party (ANP), Asfandyar Wali Khan Friday said that scourge of extremism and militancy could be eliminated from the society by promoting the norms of non-violence and mutual tolerance.

In a statement issued by Baacha Khan Markaz in connection with International Non Violence Day here, the ANP chief said that growing trend of extremism could be controlled by promoting non-violence and tolerance.

He said world had accepted the policy of non-violence that was preached by Baacha Khan hundred years back.

He said that ANP was the harbinger of non-violence and would continue its struggle for the rights of people in a peaceful way.

He said that ANP and all its associated organizations throughout the country would celebrate International Violence Day in a befitting manner.

