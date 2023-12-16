Policy of transferring Excise inspectors revised

(@FahadShabbir)

The Punjab Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department has revised the policy for transferring Excise Inspectors (EI) with the aim of improving transparency, accountability, and reducing corruption

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) The Punjab Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department has revised the policy for transferring Excise Inspectors (EI) with the aim of improving transparency, accountability, and reducing corruption.

According to a spokesperson, inspectors relocated to another region will still report to their original Directorate.

The spokesperson emphasized that inspectors are limited to a three-year term in borrowing regions and must return to their original region afterward.

Previously, communication gaps led to administrative issues, with some inspectors working in borrowing regions for extended periods. The new rules may be exceptions for medical, administrative, or spousal employment reasons.