Policy Rate Reduction A Welcome Step For Exports, Industries: PM

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2025 | 10:39 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed satisfaction over the State Bank of Pakistan’s decision to reduce the policy rate by one percent hoping that it would provide relief to traders and investors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed satisfaction over the State Bank of Pakistan’s decision to reduce the policy rate by one percent hoping that it would provide relief to traders and investors.

The prime minister, in a statement, said that the reduction in the policy rate was a welcome step for businesses, industries, agriculture, investment, and exports.

He said that it was highly encouraging that the inflation rate dropped to 0.30% in April this year.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the economic indicators were moving in a positive direction and the national economy was progressing on solid footings.

He also commended the efforts of the federal finance minister and his team for economic recovery.

