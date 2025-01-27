Open Menu

Policy Rate Reduction To Help Boost Investor's Confidence: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2025 | 07:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that the policy rate reduction of 1% by the State Bank of Pakistan would help boost the investors' confidence in the country's economy.

The prime minister, in a statement, called the policy rate reduction to 12% a welcome move for the economy and expressed optimism that it would pave the way to increased investment.

He said that the policy rate has been reduced due to the low inflation rate and expressed the hope that the inflation would decrease further in the coming months.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also appreciated the services of Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb and relevant departments to revive the national economy.

