Policy reforms stressed to safeguard public health from hazards of newer tobacco, nicotine products

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) Blue Veins in a move to address the growing concerns around the use of heated tobacco products (HTPs) and vapes, organized a comprehensive policy forum here on Monday.

The event, marked by the presence of key government functionaries and diverse civil society organizations, aimed to reassess and improve the regulations concerning these products in Pakistan.

The forum was attended by representatives from the Health Department, Higher education, Elementary and Secondary Education, Police Department, Local Government, Excise and Taxation, Peshawar Development Authority, Planning and Development, National Human Rights Institutions, media personnel, lawyers, and Public Health experts. The members from Provincial and Federal tobacco control cells also contributed valuable insights.

The event provided an opportunity to discuss the existing policy landscape for regulating new nicotine and tobacco products, alongside the emerging trends in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The forum also examined the existing mechanisms in place, addressing the challenges and potential uniform approaches within KP.

Dr. Waseem, from the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), emphasized the importance of the ban on e-cigarettes.

"The ban on e-cigarettes is not just a regulatory step but a necessary move to safeguard public health. It's crucial to recognize the potential risks associated with such products," he stated.

Naeem Akhtar, Focal Person Federal Tobacco Control Cell Ministry of National Health Services Regulation and Coordination, stressed the need for a shift in behavior and attitudes toward reducing the use of nicotine and tobacco products.

"It's imperative to alter our approach and perception towards these products. Behavioral and attitudinal change is the cornerstone of effective tobacco control," he remarked.

The Assistant Commissioner of Peshawar Zainab Naqvi called for comprehensive legislation and policy reform. "To effectively enforce regulations on newer nicotine and tobacco products, we need robust legislation and policy reform. This will not only help in regulation but also in educating the public about the risks.

Sana Ahmad Program Coordinator Blue Veins Said “We strive to address the emerging challenges posed by newer nicotine and tobacco products. Through our coordinated efforts, we aim to enhance synergies among stakeholders, advocating for effective policies and increased awareness. Our goal is not just to confront these health risks, but to pave the way for a future where public health is prioritized and protected against such evolving threats”.

The provincial policy forum concluded with a consensus on the need for a collaborative effort from all stakeholders to strengthen policy reforms at the Provincial and Federal levels to address the challenges posed by newer nicotine and tobacco products.

