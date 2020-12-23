UrduPoint.com
Policy To Be Formulated To Set Up More Seed Farms: Secy

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 10:29 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Seed Production Farm Mamonkanjan has set a precedent in private sector regarding production of hybrid vegetable seeds in Pakistan and their export to other countries.

This was stated by Secretary Agriculture Punjab Dr. Muhammad Asad Rehman Gilani during his visit to Seed Production Farm Mamonkanjan, on Wednesday.

He said that policy will be formulated to set up more seed farms on the pattern of Seed Production Farm Mamonkanjan so that seeds can be exported in addition to cater to domestic needs at maximum extent. It is a great honor for Pakistan to have such type of seed production farms in private sector for providing best quality of seeds to the farmers, he added.

He stressed the need for seed production farms in public sector so that vegetable production could be increased for fetching maximum foreign exchange.

The Secretary Agriculture also inspected various stages of preparation of hybrid seeds on the seed production farm and appreciated its laboratories and research procedures in accordance with international standards.

He said that government is considering reducing duty on import of seed related machinery besides providing cheap electricity to the farming sector.

Chief Executive Officer Seed Production Farm Mian Shaukat Ali said that his farm is producing best quality seeds in the Asia.

It is sprawling over 33 acres of land with fully controlled sheds. He said that his farm is modern and largest seed farm in the world which is equipped with a biotechnology lab with state-of-the-art research equipment. The development and testing of seeds in the biotechnology lab is done according to international standards.

He said that in the biotechnology lab, hybrid seeds of cucumber, tomato, bitter gourd, chilli, capsicum, melon, watermelon, sweet corn and potato are also being prepared. "This farm has the support of Turkish company and we have a seed producer certificate, which is why we produce and export seeds on our farms," he added.

He said, "Our farm has 14-acre greenhouses under one roof. A high pressure fog system has also been installed in the greenhouses. There is also an automatic system to control the light temperature and humidity in the greenhouses and the light controls the temperature and humidity." A water system has also been installed in the farm to control flow of rainwater. This system also stores rainwater under the ground. An aeroponics system has also been installed in the farm with an estimated cost of Rs.150 million, he added.

