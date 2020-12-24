Policy to be prepared to encourage production, export of quality seed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Secretary Agriculture Asad Rehman Gilani Thursday said that a policy would be prepared for production and export of disease-free quality seed by public and private sectors.

During a visit to a private seed farm, Asad Rehman said that private sector was playing an important role in production and export of quality hybrid seed, adding that the government was encouraging the private sector at all levels in this connection.

He said that the production of quality hybrid seed would enaure its domestic utilization to improve production and its export would fetch much needed foreign exchange to the country.

Asad Rehman said that more such seed farms should be developed by the private sector and termed it as the need of the hour.

Chief executive officer of the farm said that the seed production farm was a completely controlled shed fcility spread on a 33 acre area and was the best seed farm in Asia.

It was modern and big farm having a biotechnology laboratory equipped with latest equipment.

The laboratory conducts seed development and testing matching international standards.

He said that hybrid seeds of cucumber, tomato, bitter gourd, chili, melon, water melon, sweet corn, capsicum and potato were being developed in the laboratory.

The farm enjoys cooperation from a Turkish company and possesses a seed producer certificate that enables it to export seed to other countries.

There are green houses spread over fourteen (14) acre area under one roof and euipped with high pressure fog system besides an automatic system to control temperature, humidity and light. The farm also has a water system that collects the rain water and store it to underground storage. Moreover a modern aerofonic system worth Rs 150 million was also inatalled, the CEO said.

The secretary agriculture also visited different parts of the farm where he observed different processes of seed development ànd appreciated the laboratories and the modern research methods.