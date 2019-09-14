UrduPoint.com
Policy To Ensure Joint Women Ownership Of Houses Under Govt Housing Schemes

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 14th September 2019 | 01:08 PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) Dr Sania Nishtar Saturday has said that a policy would be developed to ensure that women should have joint ownership of houses in each of the new housing schemes of the government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PASSD) Dr Sania Nishtar Saturday has said that a policy would be developed to ensure that women should have joint ownership of houses in each of the new housing schemes of the government.

Talking to this scribe she said the entire agenda of "Ehsaas" programme was based on empowering the women.

She said that six million women would get benefit from the "Kafalat" programme of Ehsaas initiative and under the programme more than 50% of the education vouchers and scholarships would be dedicated for women.

She further said that "Insaf Card" covers health conditions for women, preferentially, not just health and education, but jobs and economic empowerment were crucial for the poor women.

In this regard, the graduation initiative solely serves women, through the labour study group, the government would explore ways to recognize the work of rural women, pave the way for equal wage and over domestic work under legislation.

