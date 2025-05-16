Policy workshop highlights urgent need for sustainable fisheries growth in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Speakers at a key policy workshop on fisheries development have stressed the urgent need for a unified national strategy to bolster Pakistan’s fisheries sector, enhance its contribution to the national GDP, and boost seafood export revenues.

Organized by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs (MoMA) in collaboration with the food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Peshawar on the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy.

This session is part of a broader nationwide consultation process, with upcoming workshops scheduled for Lahore and Karachi on 20th and 22nd May respectively.

A final consultative workshop is planned for June in Islamabad, as per the directive of Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry.

Speaking at the event, FAO Country Head, Leonor Fernandez underscored the organization’s commitment to supporting Pakistan in agriculture, livestock, irrigation, forestry, and fisheries.

She emphasized that the initiative is designed to uplift socio-economic conditions by improving governance frameworks, legal and policy development, and encouraging inclusive participation from all stakeholders.

Presenting the draft policy, FAO Senior Policy Specialist, Dr. Kanwar Muhammad Javed Iqbal detailed a comprehensive framework grounded in responsible resource utilization and robust governance.

The policy aims to strike a balance between economic, social, and environmental priorities, ensuring sustainable and resilient growth in the fisheries and aquaculture sectors across federal and provincial jurisdictions, he added.

Fisheries Development Commissioner, Mian Aftab Ali Shah reaffirmed the federal government’s dedication to empowering provincial fisheries departments and promoting a regulated, growth-oriented sector.

He acknowledged the participants' active contributions and confirmed further workshops in Lahore and Karachi ahead of advanced consultations in Islamabad.

Representatives from the Fisheries Departments of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) praised the direction of the draft policy, offering constructive feedback on financial frameworks, expenditure analysis, and freshwater reservoir leasing models.

Breakout group sessions facilitated dynamic stakeholder engagement, culminating in a panel discussion featuring Khalid Khan, Founder & President of Planet Pulse; Dr. Zaighum Hasan; and CEO of the Fisheries Development Board, Junaid Wattoo. Their insights contributed to a rich exchange of recommendations aimed at shaping a forward-looking fisheries sector.

Over 70 participants from Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and AJ&K attended the workshop, representing FAO, MoMA, FDB, provincial fisheries departments, KP board of Investment, SMEDA, academia, civil society, and the private sector.

The National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy initiative marks a pivotal step toward building a sustainable, inclusive, and economically viable fisheries sector in Pakistan.