Policy Workshop Highlights Urgent Need For Sustainable Fisheries Growth In Pakistan
Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2025 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Speakers at a key policy workshop on fisheries development have stressed the urgent need for a unified national strategy to bolster Pakistan’s fisheries sector, enhance its contribution to the national GDP, and boost seafood export revenues.
Organized by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs (MoMA) in collaboration with the food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) in Peshawar on the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy.
This session is part of a broader nationwide consultation process, with upcoming workshops scheduled for Lahore and Karachi on 20th and 22nd May respectively.
A final consultative workshop is planned for June in Islamabad, as per the directive of Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry.
Speaking at the event, FAO Country Head, Leonor Fernandez underscored the organization’s commitment to supporting Pakistan in agriculture, livestock, irrigation, forestry, and fisheries.
She emphasized that the initiative is designed to uplift socio-economic conditions by improving governance frameworks, legal and policy development, and encouraging inclusive participation from all stakeholders.
Presenting the draft policy, FAO Senior Policy Specialist, Dr. Kanwar Muhammad Javed Iqbal detailed a comprehensive framework grounded in responsible resource utilization and robust governance.
The policy aims to strike a balance between economic, social, and environmental priorities, ensuring sustainable and resilient growth in the fisheries and aquaculture sectors across federal and provincial jurisdictions, he added.
Fisheries Development Commissioner, Mian Aftab Ali Shah reaffirmed the federal government’s dedication to empowering provincial fisheries departments and promoting a regulated, growth-oriented sector.
He acknowledged the participants' active contributions and confirmed further workshops in Lahore and Karachi ahead of advanced consultations in Islamabad.
Representatives from the Fisheries Departments of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) praised the direction of the draft policy, offering constructive feedback on financial frameworks, expenditure analysis, and freshwater reservoir leasing models.
Breakout group sessions facilitated dynamic stakeholder engagement, culminating in a panel discussion featuring Khalid Khan, Founder & President of Planet Pulse; Dr. Zaighum Hasan; and CEO of the Fisheries Development Board, Junaid Wattoo. Their insights contributed to a rich exchange of recommendations aimed at shaping a forward-looking fisheries sector.
Over 70 participants from Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and AJ&K attended the workshop, representing FAO, MoMA, FDB, provincial fisheries departments, KP board of Investment, SMEDA, academia, civil society, and the private sector.
The National Fisheries and Aquaculture Policy initiative marks a pivotal step toward building a sustainable, inclusive, and economically viable fisheries sector in Pakistan.
Recent Stories
NA passes Income Tax Amendment Bill 2024 amid PTI opposition
Youm-e-Tashakur being observed today to pay homage to armed forces
Talat Hussain's daughter Tazeen ties the knot for second time
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2025
Secretary Information, Quetta Commissioner Hamza visits Balochistan Directorate ..
Three killed, one injured in different incidents in Attock
Youm-e-Tashakur, national flag hoisting ceremony to be observe on Friday
United Nations dismisses independence bid from Baloch separatists, citing UN Cha ..
Three policemen injured in terrorist attack at checkpoint in Swabi
Pakistan not only won the war against the enemy but also emerged as a responsibl ..
Sindh govt to observe Yom e Tashakur on May 16
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Policy workshop highlights urgent need for sustainable fisheries growth in Pakistan3 minutes ago
-
DPM, UK FS discuss matters of bilateral, regional interest13 minutes ago
-
PMYP delegation visits University of Karachi13 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews progress on restoring 88 non-functional water filtration plants13 minutes ago
-
Tehsil managers of SWMC in Piplan, Sahiwal removed13 minutes ago
-
KP Govt steps up efforts to address issue of out-of-school children13 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh visits Quaid's mausoleum on the occasion of Youm-e-Tashakkur23 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur ceremony held at Police Lines Sialkot23 minutes ago
-
WUM marks Youm-e-Tashakur23 minutes ago
-
Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated by MOFEPT with heartfelt art exhibition “The Silent Expression"33 minutes ago
-
PA speaker pays tribute to Pak Armed Forces and country’s political leadership for inflicting crus ..33 minutes ago
-
Danyal Chaudhry visits families of Shuhda, pays tribute to their sacrifice33 minutes ago