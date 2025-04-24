Open Menu

Policymakers Must Present Practical Suggestions For National Development: PA Speaker

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2025 | 09:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan on Thursday said it was the responsibility of policymakers to present practical suggestions for national development, keeping ground realities in mind and to strengthen state institutions with better strategies.

He said this while addressing the International Democracy Conference held at a private university, here.

He emphasized that social media should be used for promoting the national narrative and raising public awareness, so that positive thinking and responsible behavior could be promoted in the society.

Later, talking to the media, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan said, "Pakistan is a nuclear power and the Armed Forces of Pakistan is an institution, whose professional skills and history of national service make the entire nation proud.

The speaker termed India’s allegations of terrorism as baseless and harmful for regional peace and said that Pakistan had always adopted a responsible political approach and the purpose of these baseless accusations without evidence was to weaken Pakistan's positive role at the global level.

Referring to the Jaffer Express incident, he said that Pakistan’s sacrifices and strategy in the war against terrorism were exemplary.

Teachers, students, civil society and media representatives from various universities participated in the conference and the speakers expressed their views on democracy, governance, social media, and human rights.

