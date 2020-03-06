Policymakers urged to realize intensity of rare diseases related challenges held at the Aga Khan University

Policymakers and stakeholders must pay greater attention to the challenges posed by rare diseases in country, said experts at a conference to mark Rare Disease Day 2020 at the Aga Khan University

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Policymakers and stakeholders must pay greater attention to the challenges posed by rare diseases in country, said experts at a conference to mark Rare Disease Day 2020 at the Aga Khan University.

Dr. Bushra Afroze, one of the key speakers on the occasion mentioned that worldwide, there are over 6,000 diseases classified as 'rare' as they affect fewer than 1 in 2,000 people, however, in Pakistan, these diseases are not so rare as a major risk factor is persists to be inter-family marriages.

"This significantly raise the risk of the children, born to such couple, suffer from genetic defects and disorders," said the expert working as associate professor at AKU and also a clinical geneticist at the University's teaching hospital.

Dr Bushra Afroze explained that providing quality care to such children requires high-quality system-wide changes that can address several constraints: a lack of awareness; shortage of facilities, expertise and institutions as well as the geographic and economic inequities that people with rare diseases face.

She quoted, the Lancet Global Health Commission on High Quality Health Systems in the SDG Era 2018 report which stated that providing health services without guaranteeing a minimum level of quality as being ineffective, wasteful, and unethical.

Currently, there is a range of gaps in the arrangements to provide quality care for patients suffering from rare diseases. Narrowing these gaps will require collaboration between stakeholders across the spheres of research, healthcare, academia and government.

"Quality is not a given," Dr Afroze said. "Ensuring quality treatment for rare diseases will take vision, planning, investment, compassion, meticulous execution, and rigorous monitoring, from the national level to the smallest, remotest clinic." Professor Aysha Habib highlighted the importance of screening newborns for rare diseases emphasizing that a simple blood test compulsory in China, Canada, the US, as well many countries in Asia and Europe � can enable the prompt detection and treatment of such conditions.

Also the chair of the conference, she explained that tests that can screen for over 50 rare illnesses have been common in the developing world for over 50 years.

"In Pakistan less than 1 per cent of newborns are currently being screened for these diseases, since only a handful of private hospitals offer these services, and for a narrow range of just five rare diseases," she said.

The researcher said more hospitals are needed to offer screening for rare diseases and called on the government to consider how such services could be scaled up through the public health insurance measures being introduced under the government's Ehsaas programme.

Speakers at the conference also spoke of the role of researchers in the field but regretted presently there are no national level studies or surveys on the prevalence of rare diseases.

While there were said to be a small number of patient registries for specific rare diseases, they exist in silos within hospitals. Data sharing between hospitals would not only enhance the accuracy of information (since a single patient travels to multiple doctors and could be recorded more than once) but would also help form a roster of patients that would enable treatment options to be explored through clinical trials. Efforts by the Federal health ministry are also needed to support and streamline registries, speakers added.

Professor Habib noted that academics, clinicians and researchers need to create partnerships that would intensify the development of knowledge and skills in the field. She also highlighted the importance of patient advocacy groups in facilitating research and in fostering synergies between stakeholders.

"Collaboration enables everyone to benefit from each other's strengths," Professor Habib said. "The challenge posed by rare diseases requires us to make the most of our existing resources while developing national and international partnerships that can meet the complex needs of those living with rare diseases that are currently being neglected." The conference Reframe Rare in Pakistan: breaking Silos and Bringing Synergies was preceded by two days of workshops that brought together genetic researchers, pathologists and child health specialists from public and private sector organisations across the country. Other speakers at the event included Professor Shahid Mahmood Baig, head of Human Molecular Genetics at the National Institute for Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering and Professor Giancarlo La Marca, President of the Italian Society for Newborn Screening and Metabolic Diseases.