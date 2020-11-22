Polio activities reviewed in a meeting

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Member Provincial Assembly Abida Raja said that activities related to Polio especially awareness activities are dire need of hour and role of media in spreading these words is very crucial.

She said that these activities are not only aimed to renew our pledge to work with more dedication but also to pay tribute to those numerous Polio workers who have been an active part of this campaign and laid endless services to eradicate it. These views were expressed while addressing the participants of media workshop being held by UNICEF in collaboration with Health department and Public Relations department Rawalpindi.

District Health Officer Dr. Ehsan Ghani, Insaaf Youth wing Incharge Nisar Khan, Allama Mehmood ul Hassan and different community members were also there.

Dr. Ehsaan Ghani, District Officer Health on the occasion added that with the coordinated efforts of all government departments we have not witness any polio affected case in Rawalpindi from last 10 years.

He said that anti-polio campaigns have been launched in the district frequently under strict monitoring and they are also launching awareness campaigns in this regard to address the reservations of people and myths attached to it which has so far affected the results of anti-polio activities.

He said that it is not just for one organization and institution to undertake the task rather it is now responsibility of everyone in the country to play its active part to nip this evil of Polio in the bud.

He furthermore added that provision of healthy environment to our people is our main priority however coordinated efforts of both government departments and community are needed to make the region Polio free.