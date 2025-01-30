Polio Awareness Campaign Kicks Off In Larkana
Umer Jamshaid Published January 30, 2025 | 08:26 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) The Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) on Thursday has launched a comprehensive polio awareness campaign in Larkana district, in collaboration with the district administration and health department.
The campaign aims to educate the local community about the upcoming polio vaccination drive and the crucial importance of administering the polio vaccine to children from birth to 5 years old.
According to SRSO Spokesperson, Jamil Ahmed, the SRSO team members, Community Institutions Leaders, and Community Resource Persons are engaging with families and communities to ensure they are aware of their children's eligibility to receive polio drops.
The team is providing information on the significance of vaccination in preventing polio and addressing any misconceptions or queries raised by parents.
By promoting awareness and education, the campaign seeks to encourage parents to vaccinate their children, ultimately contributing to the eradication of polio in the region.
