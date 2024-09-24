Polio awareness campaign launched in Abbottabad, 231,000 children to be vaccinated

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) A polio awareness campaign has been launched in Abbottabad in collaboration with the Health Department and UNICEF, aiming to vaccinate 231,000 children in the district.

During a joint press conference held at the Abbottabad Press Club, Deputy Health Officer Dr. Shehzad Iqbal and UNICEF Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Communication Response Team Officer Allah Rakhi highlighted the severity of polio, emphasizing that it is a deadly and incurable disease.

They urged parents to ensure that their children under five years of age receive polio drops and not to be influenced by misinformation or propaganda surrounding the vaccine.

Dr. Iqbal underscored that the polio vaccine undergoes rigorous testing to ensure its safety and efficacy.

The campaign aimed at protecting future generations from this debilitating disease, which has no cure anywhere in the world. He also stressed the importance of community cooperation in eradicating polio.

The polio eradication efforts in Abbottabad are being conducted under the leadership of the Deputy Commissioner, with the active participation of various departments, including the education Department.

The officials called on parents and the public to play their role in ensuring the health and safety of children and supporting the ongoing campaign to build a stronger, healthier society.