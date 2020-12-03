UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polio Awareness Walk Held

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 12:31 AM

Polio awareness walk held

Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran with the coordination of District government Rawalpindi organized walk to create polio awareness here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ):Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran with the coordination of District government Rawalpindi organized walk to create polio awareness here on Wednesday.

The walk was led by Assistant Commissioner Rawalpindi Nosheen Israr, Markazi President Anjuman-e-Tajran Sheikh Hafeez and people belonging to various walks of life participated.

Walk was started from Bank Road sadder and culminated at the same point.

The participants of the walk were carrying banners inscribed with slogans to highlight importance of polio vaccine.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Rawalpindi said that polio was a crippling and potentially fatal infectious disease that had no cure except safe and effective vaccines. Immunisation was the lone and effective way to prevent polio disease, she added.

She stressed that polio is a dangerous disease and people should allow the health department teams to give anti polio drops to their children.

Related Topics

Polio Road Cure Bank Rawalpindi Same From Government

Recent Stories

President, Prime Minister grieved over death of Mi ..

56 minutes ago

Chief of Army Staff expresses condolence on death ..

56 minutes ago

Former premier Zafarullah Jamali passes away

1 hour ago

Lavrov, Bayramov Discuss Implementation of Stateme ..

4 minutes ago

US presidential pardons -- a powerful and controve ..

31 minutes ago

Sikhs hold big rally outside Indian consulate in N ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.