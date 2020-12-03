Polio awareness walk held

Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran with the coordination of District government Rawalpindi organized walk to create polio awareness here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ):Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran with the coordination of District government Rawalpindi organized walk to create polio awareness here on Wednesday.

The walk was led by Assistant Commissioner Rawalpindi Nosheen Israr, Markazi President Anjuman-e-Tajran Sheikh Hafeez and people belonging to various walks of life participated.

Walk was started from Bank Road sadder and culminated at the same point.

The participants of the walk were carrying banners inscribed with slogans to highlight importance of polio vaccine.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant Commissioner Rawalpindi said that polio was a crippling and potentially fatal infectious disease that had no cure except safe and effective vaccines. Immunisation was the lone and effective way to prevent polio disease, she added.

She stressed that polio is a dangerous disease and people should allow the health department teams to give anti polio drops to their children.