Polio Awareness Walk Held

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2024 | 05:40 PM

Polio awareness walk held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) A walk was held to give awareness among parents about anti-polio campaign

starting from February 26.

The walk was organized in collaboration with the district administration, UNICEF

and District Health Authority.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan led the walk

while CEO Health Dr Asfand Yar, CEO education Kashif Zia, DHO Dr Azmat Abbas,

Madam Shahnaz from UNICEF, teachers, students and civil society participated

in the walk.

On the occasion, a ‘Baggi’ decorated with banners and posters along with

drums were marched through the main city roads.

People were asked through loudspeakers to get their children vaccinated

during the polio drive.

The additional deputy commissioner headquarters appealed to the parents

to cooperate with the district administration and polio teams during the campaign.

