Polio Awareness Walk Held
Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2024 | 05:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) A walk was held to give awareness among parents about anti-polio campaign
The walk was organized in collaboration with the district administration, UNICEF
and District Health Authority.
Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan led the walk
while CEO Health Dr Asfand Yar, CEO education Kashif Zia, DHO Dr Azmat Abbas,
Madam Shahnaz from UNICEF, teachers, students and civil society participated
in the walk.
On the occasion, a ‘Baggi’ decorated with banners and posters along with
drums were marched through the main city roads.
People were asked through loudspeakers to get their children vaccinated
during the polio drive.
The additional deputy commissioner headquarters appealed to the parents
to cooperate with the district administration and polio teams during the campaign.
