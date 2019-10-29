Polio Awareness Walk held

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, Oct. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) ::A Polio Awareness Walk was organized to mark the World Polio Day in Sukkur on Tuesday.

The walk started from the office of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur to District Health Officer (DHO) to create awareness on the importance of polio vaccination and fight against it.

The awareness walk jointly led by DC Sukkur Ghulam Murtaza Shaikh and DHO Sukkur Dr Muneer ahmed Mangrio.

The walk was attended by polio affected children, religious scholars, paramedical staff, journalists and people from all walks of life.