Polio Awareness Walk Held At Larkana

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 09:55 PM

A walk was organised to create awareness among masses about polio prior to 5-day anti-polio campaign scheduled to begin on February 17, from DC office Larkana to SP Chowk here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :A walk was organised to create awareness among masses about polio prior to 5-day anti-polio campaign scheduled to begin on February 17, from DC office Larkana to SP Chowk here.

The anti-polio walk was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Larkana Imdad Ali while District Health Officer Larkana, Syed Amjad Shah and others attended the walk.

The participants of the rally were carrying ply-cards and banners inscribed with slogans against polio and inviting the people to vaccinate their children to protect them from polio.

The camps will also be established at railway stations, bus stands and health centres throughout the district, besides, the mobile teams will also visit door to door to administer anti-polio vaccine drops to the infants.

