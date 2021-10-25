UrduPoint.com

Polio Awareness Walk Held In Kashmore

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 07:06 PM

Polio awareness walk held in Kashmore

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :A mass awareness walk was organized on Monday by the District Health Department Kashmore-Kandhkot district, in connection with the World Polio Day, in order to mass awareness about the fatality of Polio disease, so the youngsters could saved from disability with a pledge to eradicate polio from the world.

The walk was led by the Deputy Commissioner Kashmore-Kandhkot, Munawar Ali Mithiani, DHO Kashmore Dr. Ejaz Ahmed Soomro.

The walk was largely attended by the Officials of Health and other departments, social workers, teachers, students, scouts and prominent citizens.

The walk started from DHO office and marched all the important thoroughfares of the city and concluded at in DC office Kashmore.

The participants were carrying ply-cards and banners inscribed with slogans against polio and inviting the people to vaccinate their youngsters to avoid polio.

While speaking on the occasion, DC Kashmore Munawwar Ali Mithani said that we all have to work together for the eradication of polio so that by eradicating the crippling disease like polio we can save our generations from permanent disability.

He said that the purpose of the Polio Walk was to create awareness among the people.

DHO Kashmore Dr. Ejaz Ahmed Soomro said that the purpose of this walk on World Polio Day is to provide awareness to the people about the crippling disease like polio.

He said that, "Today, we must all pledge that we will all play our part in the fight against polio."

