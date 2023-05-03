Polio awareness walks to be held on May 8

(@FahadShabbir)

A polio awareness walk would be held to create awareness of the importance of polio vaccination and the fight against the endemic of polio

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :A polio awareness walk would be held to create awareness of the importance of polio vaccination and the fight against the endemic of polio.

The walk would be led by Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, on May 8th (Monday).

During the event, vaccinators will administer polio drops to children and distribute polio awareness pamphlets amongst the participants of the anti-polio awareness walk.