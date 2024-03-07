Polio campaign acknowledged in review meeting

Deputy Commissioner Kohat Azmatullah Wazir reviewed a comprehensive performance meeting on the fifth day of the polio campaign on Thursday

Attended by key officers from the district administration, health department, and other relevant departments, the meeting aimed to assess the progress and success of the ongoing polio campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Kohat took the lead in evaluating the goals set for the polio campaign and expressed contentment with the performance observed on the fifth day. His satisfaction with the progress reflects the dedicated efforts of all involved in this crucial public health initiative.

