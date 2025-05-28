Polio Campaign Activities Inspected In Dera’s Union Councils
Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2025 | 04:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) Assistant Commissioner 54 Syed Muhammad Arslan visited several union councils to monitor polio campaign-related activities here on Wednesday.
According to district administration, during the visit, mobile vaccination teams were inspected in area Green Town, Union Council Derajat-I.
He conducted a detailed review of wall chalking, finger marking, tally sheets, and micro plans to ensure effective implementation.
He also visited the EPI center in Green Town to assess the overall progress of the immunization drive.
He also took stock of basic health facilities, and necessary directions were issued to the Incharge of the EPI center to ensure the provision of optimal health services to the community.
