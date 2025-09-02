Open Menu

Polio Campaign Begins In Barkhan, Thousands Of Children To Be Immunized

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Polio campaign begins in Barkhan, thousands of children to be immunized

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) A four-day anti-polio campaign has been launched in Barkhan, officially inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Barkhan, Abdullah Khosa, who administered polio drops to a child.

On the occasion, District Health Officer Dr Mujeeb Bugti, Assistant Commissioner Khadim Hussain Bhanger, Dr Parvez Khetran,Chaudhry Saeed Ahmed, and CC Coordinator Abdul Ghani Khetran were also present.

According to the health department, a target of administering polio drops to 51,232 children under the age of five has been set for the campaign. The drive will be carried out across 14 union councils of the district, involving 14 UC MOs, six transit points, and nine fixed sites.

DC Abdullah Khosa urged parents to fully cooperate with polio teams to protect their children from the crippling disease, stressing that vaccination is vital to eliminate polio.

