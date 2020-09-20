UrduPoint.com
Polio Campaign Begins In Dir Lower

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 03:50 PM

Polio campaign begins in Dir Lower

DIR LOWER, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) ::In compliance with the directions of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Polio campaign inaugurated by Member Provincial Assembly Malak Shafiullah Khan at District Headquarter Hospital,Talash here on Sunday.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Timerghara Younas Khan, Ms Dr.

Arshad Ali, Sher Malik, Zikriya Polio Focal Person were also present. During administering Polio drops to the children, MPA along with all the officials, parents and participants took part in a Polio awareness walk.

In the end, Malak Shafiullah in his brief chat with the gathering sorted the help of the elders of the areas and urged upon them to play their due role for the success of polio vaccine campaign besides requesting them to extend full cooperation to polio teams.

