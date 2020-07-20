UrduPoint.com
Polio Campaign Begins In Pakistan Today

The officials say that as many as 800,000 children below age of five will be administered vaccine.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 20th, 2020) A targeted anti-polio campaign is being launched today in selected districts of the country here on Monday (today).

Under the new campaign, as many as 800,000 children below age of five would be administered vaccine.

The campaign would be launched for the first phase in various districts of Punjab including Attock, Faisalabad and Karachi.

The campaign would also be run in Quetta and South Waziristan.

Over 32,000 health workers will visit every door in the selected districts to administer the vaccine in five-day long campaign.

The anti-polio campaign was suspended due to Coronavirus outbreak for last four months. The polio cases increased to 60 with 21 cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 20 in Sindh, 15 in Balochistan and four cases in Punjab.

There were no Coronavirus cases in Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad.

