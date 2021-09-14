UrduPoint.com

Polio Campaign: Commissioner For Desired Results Through Integrated Strategy

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 12:26 AM

Baltistan Division Commissioner Shuja Alam Monday held a meeting of the Divisional Task Force on Polio to review the arrangements for the polio campaign starting next week

The deputy commissioners of four districts, director education, acting director health, representative University of Baltistan, deputy director colleges, district health officers besides representatives of World Health Organization participated.

On the occasion, the Baltistan Division commissioner urged the participants to achieve the desired goals through a better and integrated strategy for the success of this important national campaign.

He also instructed to expedite the ongoing corona vaccination campaign in the Baltistan Division.

He also issued instructions to take immediate steps for the vaccination of students of schools, colleges and universities over 15 years of age.

