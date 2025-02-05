Open Menu

Polio Campaign Completes 3rd Day In ICT; 304,306 Children Vaccinated

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2025 | 10:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The third day of the anti-polio campaign in the Federal capital concluded on Wednesday in which health teams successfully administered polio drops to 304,306 children, achieving 66% of their target.

Additionally, 413 refusal cases were addressed during the campaign.

In this regard, a review meeting, chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner East Mehreen Baloch, was held to assess the progress of the polio drive.

The meeting was attended by all assistant commissioners and health department officials. Key topics included updates on refusal cases, security measures for polio workers, and an overview of the challenges faced by the teams on the ground.

During the meeting, officials emphasized the importance of public cooperation in ensuring the success of the campaign.

Mehreen Baloch urged citizens to support the district administration and polio workers, stating that even a small lapse by parents could jeopardize the future of their children. She called for collective efforts to make the anti-polio campaign a success.

The campaign aims to vaccinate children under five years of age to protect them from the crippling effects of polio. Health teams have been working tirelessly to reach every household, even in areas where families initially refused the vaccine.

The district administration has also taken steps to ensure the safety of polio workers, who often face challenges while performing their duties. Officials reiterated the need for community involvement to overcome these hurdles and achieve a polio-free environment.

