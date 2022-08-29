Polio campaign continues amid flood devastation

As per the directives of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafiullah Khan, the administrative officers along with the polio teams on Monday went house to house and administered polio drops to children under the age of five despite flood challenges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :As per the directives of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafiullah Khan, the administrative officers along with the polio teams on Monday went house to house and administered polio drops to children under the age of five despite flood challenges.

The district administrative officers including Additional Assistant Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and others tried to convince the dissident parents and managed to administer polio drops to their vulnerable children.

On the occasion they also appealed to parents to also play their imperative role in the vaccination drive and convince others about the importance of the anti polio vaccine.