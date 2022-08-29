UrduPoint.com

Polio Campaign Continues Amid Flood Devastation

Sumaira FH Published August 29, 2022 | 06:53 PM

Polio campaign continues amid flood devastation

As per the directives of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafiullah Khan, the administrative officers along with the polio teams on Monday went house to house and administered polio drops to children under the age of five despite flood challenges

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :As per the directives of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Shafiullah Khan, the administrative officers along with the polio teams on Monday went house to house and administered polio drops to children under the age of five despite flood challenges.

The district administrative officers including Additional Assistant Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and others tried to convince the dissident parents and managed to administer polio drops to their vulnerable children.

On the occasion they also appealed to parents to also play their imperative role in the vaccination drive and convince others about the importance of the anti polio vaccine.

Related Topics

Peshawar Polio Flood

Recent Stories

Hadiqa Kiani asks people to help flood victims

Hadiqa Kiani asks people to help flood victims

8 minutes ago
 Commander Peshawar Corps visits flood-hit areas in ..

Commander Peshawar Corps visits flood-hit areas in Swat

39 seconds ago
 Netherlands ambassador expresses condolences to al ..

Netherlands ambassador expresses condolences to all flood victims

22 minutes ago
 Berlin Says Does Not Consider Schengen Visa Ban on ..

Berlin Says Does Not Consider Schengen Visa Ban on Russians Reasonable

41 seconds ago
 Ukrainian Attack Breaks Roof of ZNPP Building Stor ..

Ukrainian Attack Breaks Roof of ZNPP Building Storing Reactor's Fuel - Rogov

43 seconds ago
 Newborn baby girl recovered hours after kidnapping ..

Newborn baby girl recovered hours after kidnapping by aunt

45 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.