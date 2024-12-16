Polio campaign drive starts in Larkana division

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Larkana Dr. Sharjeel Noor Channa and SSP Larkana Mir Rohal Khan Khoso visited Government Dispensary Nazar Mohalla, Shaikh Zaid Dispensary and others area of Larkana on Monday morning and checked polio teams work.

On this occasion, the DC instructed the officials to play their full role to make the polio campaign a success so that no child is left without polio vaccinations and in this regard, any kind of negligence and will not be tolerated.