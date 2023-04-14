Polio campaign in Dir Lower begins

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower along with ADC General started the polio campaign in Afghan refugee camp besides in five union councils of Dir Lower.

Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Iftikhar Ahmed along with Additional Deputy Commissioner General Abdul Wali Khan inaugurated the ongoing anti-polio campaign in the five union councils of Dir Lower by administering polio drops to the children in Timargarah Afghan refugee camp.

The Deputy Commissioner also visited the Maternal and Child Center, Afghan Refugees Camp Timergarah and checked the records of medicines and staff there.

During the anti-polio campaign, under the supervision of District Administration, Health Department and District Administrator Afghan Refugees Humayun Khan, 26,750 children will be given polio shots in five Union Councils, Maskini, Durangal, Toor Camp, Mian Kale, Timargarah and Chakdhara, of which 104 teams are formed.

In five Union Councils, the duties of police and Dir Lower jawans have been deployed. The Deputy Commissioners issued instructions to all the Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners Udayinzai, Timargarah and Samarbagh to monitor the polio campaign.