Polio campaign in ICT achieves 66% target on 3rd day

(@FahadShabbir)

The third day of the anti-polio vaccination drive in Islamabad concluded with significant progress as health teams continue their efforts to protect children from the disease

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) The third day of the anti-polio vaccination drive in Islamabad concluded with significant progress as health teams continue their efforts to protect children from the disease.

The 7-day anti-polio campaign was started at December 16 and continued till the December 22.

In this regard, a review meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, assessed the campaign's performance and challenges faced by polio workers.

During the meetung, officials briefed that 305,044 children in the Federal capital have received polio drops so far, covering 66% of the set target.

During the drive, 456 families who initially refused vaccinations were persuaded, and their children were vaccinated on the spot.

Meanwhile, polio teams also focused on schools, administering drops to 47,876 children. Vaccination efforts extended to bus stations and recreational areas to reach children in transit or public places.

The deputy commissioner urged citizens to support the campaign and ensure their children receive the vaccine. He appealed to residents to report if any polio team fails to visit their area.

The administration is working to overcome challenges and ensure Islamabad achieves full coverage by the campaign's end.