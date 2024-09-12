Open Menu

Polio Campaign In Nowshera Virkan Nears Completion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 12, 2024 | 06:20 PM

NOWSHERA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Assistant Commissioner (AC) Muhammad Naveed Haider on Thursday confirmed that the polio vaccination campaign in Tehsil Nowshera Virkan is nearing completion, with over one lakh children expected to be fully vaccinated.

According to AC Office, during his visit to the Kadial Kalan area, the Assistant Commissioner checked the marks placed on children after they received the polio drops, in order to monitor the performance of the vaccination teams.

In a conversation with the media, Haider stated that the comprehensive polio vaccination drive is progressing well and the authorities are committed to achieving 100% coverage in the tehsil.

The Assistant Commissioner also reviewed the work of the vaccination staff and ensured that there were no violations of the established protocols during the campaign.

