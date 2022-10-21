UrduPoint.com

Polio Campaign Kicks Off In Nawabshah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 21, 2022 | 09:49 PM

All arrangements finalized for special Anti-Polio Campaign, launched in tehsil Sakrand of District Shaheed Benazirabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :All arrangements finalized for special Anti-Polio Campaign, launched in tehsil Sakrand of District Shaheed Benazirabad.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon has formally kicked off the campaign by administrating polio drops at Taluka Hospital Sakrand.

District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali and other officials were present on the occasion. Later DC chaired a meeting regarding Special Anti-Polio Campaign at Taluka Hospital Sakrand.

Addressing the meeting, DC said that uprooting the menace of Polio is a national cause.

He said for this purpose, all departments have to discharge their duties honestly to eradicate the polio and to save the coming generation from the disastrous diseases.

DC said that no slackness would be tolerated during the campaign being launched in 12 Union Councils of Tehsil Sakrand as the Polio cases appearing in the country are source of serious concern, which require more struggle and efforts to eliminate.

DC stressed officials of health department to ensure vigil on polio teams during the campaign and in case of any refusal of child the case be informed immediately so that steps could be taken to administer drops.

Briefing the meeting, District Health Officer Dr Daulat Jamali and Focal Person for Polio Dr Allah Bux Rajpar said that this special anti-polio campaign is particular for rain flood affected children of 12 Union Councils of tehsil Sakrand District Shaheed Benazirabad accommodated in relief camps and residing on road sides, commencing from Oct 24 to Oct 30, 2022.

He said that for this purpose, the training of polio teams, preparation of Micro-plan and other necessary arrangements are finalized.

He said that during the campaign a target of 91,872 vaccination is fixed for which 266 polio teams are formed.

The meeting was attended by Additional District Health Officer Dr Riaz Shah, Additional Director Social Welfare Muhammad Sabir Qureshi, Assistant Commissioner Sakrand Nazir Ahmed Abro, DSP Habibur Rehaman Lashari, Deputy District Health Officer Dr Ameena Brohi, Information Officer Aijaz Ali Tuvino. Medical Superintendent Taluka Hospital Sakrand Dr Naseer Ahmed Memon, officials of departments of police, health, education and other concerned departments.

