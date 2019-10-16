UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polio Campaign Kicks Off Nov'4: Babar Bin Atta

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 12:19 PM

Polio campaign kicks off Nov'4: Babar Bin Atta

The Prime Minister's Focal Person on Polio Eradication Babar Bin Atta Wednesday while commenting on the upcoming polio eradicating campaigns during winter season said that the winter season was the best season to eliminate the virus of fatal disease

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The Prime Minister's Focal Person on Polio Eradication Babar Bin Atta Wednesday while commenting on the upcoming polio eradicating campaigns during winter season said that the winter season was the best season to eliminate the virus of fatal disease.

Talking to a private news channel he said the campaign would be started on November 4, which would cover around 22 percent of districts, the second phase of the campaign would be kicked off on December 16 to vaccinate almost forty million children of Pakistan, in January, March and April the campaign would be continued.

While replying to a question he said that more than 100 of Islamic scholar have issued decree in the favour of polio eradicating campaigns to remove the misconceptions of the masses against the polio drops as before this the mafia was spreading a propaganda to paralyse the future generation of our country.

"Ongoing strike of doctors would not effect as the polio workers and teams are fully equipped and ready to fight this virus this winter and are determined to not lose this chance," he mentioned.

He narrated his own experience and said a decade ago the mafia working against polio workers misguided parents in the name of islam that polio drops were unholy (haram) though at that time too few known scholars came forward in the support of polio eradication campaign, but it was the hardest thing for the teams to convince parents with a few decrees, now more than 107 pages would be enough to convince parents.

"We are grateful to our scholars for coming forward to help the future generation as this gesture has strengthen our will to defeat this virus," he remarked.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Polio January March April November December Best Million

Recent Stories

Wahab Riaz leads Southern Punjab to four-wicket wi ..

51 seconds ago

Control of PML-N may go to any other instead of Sh ..

1 minute ago

UAE, Russia in Talks on Creation of Major Food Hub ..

12 seconds ago

UAE Hopes New Food Labelling Policy to Make Eating ..

15 seconds ago

30 people arrested during Catalan protests: police ..

2 minutes ago

Several healthcare units sealed in Dir Lower

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.