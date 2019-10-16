The Prime Minister's Focal Person on Polio Eradication Babar Bin Atta Wednesday while commenting on the upcoming polio eradicating campaigns during winter season said that the winter season was the best season to eliminate the virus of fatal disease

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The Prime Minister's Focal Person on Polio Eradication Babar Bin Atta Wednesday while commenting on the upcoming polio eradicating campaigns during winter season said that the winter season was the best season to eliminate the virus of fatal disease.

Talking to a private news channel he said the campaign would be started on November 4, which would cover around 22 percent of districts, the second phase of the campaign would be kicked off on December 16 to vaccinate almost forty million children of Pakistan, in January, March and April the campaign would be continued.

While replying to a question he said that more than 100 of Islamic scholar have issued decree in the favour of polio eradicating campaigns to remove the misconceptions of the masses against the polio drops as before this the mafia was spreading a propaganda to paralyse the future generation of our country.

"Ongoing strike of doctors would not effect as the polio workers and teams are fully equipped and ready to fight this virus this winter and are determined to not lose this chance," he mentioned.

He narrated his own experience and said a decade ago the mafia working against polio workers misguided parents in the name of islam that polio drops were unholy (haram) though at that time too few known scholars came forward in the support of polio eradication campaign, but it was the hardest thing for the teams to convince parents with a few decrees, now more than 107 pages would be enough to convince parents.

"We are grateful to our scholars for coming forward to help the future generation as this gesture has strengthen our will to defeat this virus," he remarked.