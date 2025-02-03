Polio Campaign officially launched in Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The polio campaign has officially commenced in Sukkur on Monday.

Health teams have been mobilized to administer polio drops to children, and the district administration has taken the responsibility to ensure the success of the campaign.

The Deputy Commissioner and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur visited various schools and health centers, and administered polio drops to children under the age of five.

In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Sukkur, M.B. Raja Dharejo, along with SSP Sukkur Muhammad Azhar Mughal, visited various schools and hospitals in Sukkur on the very first day and went to each classroom in schools to administer polio drops to children under the age of five.

On this occasion, DC Sukkur M.B. Raja Dharejo and SSP Sukkur Muhammad Azhar Mughal stated that not only they but every individual in society must play their part in eradicating this disease.

They urged parents, civil society, and the media to play their role in the success of the campaign and to convince people to administer polio drops to their children to save them from disability.