Polio Campaign Set For June In Mirpurkhas: ADC Mirpurkhas
Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2024 | 07:16 PM
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Ghulam Dastgir Sheikh emphasized on Thursday that the urgent need to eradicate polio, citing the permanent disabilities it causes in children.
Chairing a preparatory meeting for the upcoming anti-polio campaign scheduled for June 3-7, 2024, at the District Health Office, Sheikh stressed the importance of enhancing the performance of polio teams and improving the micro-plan to ensure no child is left un-vaccinated.
District Health Officer Dr Jiramdas and District Focal Person for the Polio Program Dr Narayandas revealed comprehensive preparations for the campaign.
Covering 13 districts across Sindh, the campaign aims to vaccinate 348,465 children under five in Mirpurkhas.
The effort will involve 1,017 mobile teams, 97 fixed teams, 231 area in-charges, and 62 UCMOs at transit points.
Assistant Commissioners HI Colonel Akhtar Ali, Abdul Ghaffar Lakhir, Shehryar Habib, Stunt Commissioner Shujaabad Dr Mazhar Ali, and other relevant officials participated in the meeting, committing to a strategic and weather-responsive deployment of polio teams.
