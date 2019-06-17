Polio campaign started in five districts of Larkana

Four day anti-polio campaign for polio eradication, being observed to make Pakistan a polio free country, was started from Monday throughout Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts of Larkana division upto June 20, 2019

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Four day anti-polio campaign for polio eradication, being observed to make Pakistan a polio free country, was started from Monday throughout Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts of Larkana division upto June 20, 2019.

The teams is visiting door-to-door, remote and far-flung areas of the five districts to administer Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to the 1178500 children up to age of five years.

The District Health Departments Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts have deputed more than 3155 mobile and fixed teams which will visit every house in the five districts of the Larkana region and administered OPV to the children upto five years age.

Mobile anti-polio teams visited schools, bus stands and railway stations and also went door-to-door to give anti-polio drops to the children, in remote/far-flung areas, rural and urban areas of five districts to accomplish the task.