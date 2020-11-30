Polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana Region

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Five-day national polio day campaign for polio eradication started from Monday throughout Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts of Larkana division upto December 04 (Friday).

The teams visiting door-to-door, remote and far-flung areas of the five districts to administer Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to the 1178380 children up to age of five years.

District Health Departments Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts have deputed more than 3150 mobile and fixed teams which will visit every house in the five districts of the Larkana region and administered Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to the children upto five years age.

Mobile Anti-polio teams visited Schools, bus stands and railway stations and also went door-to-door to give anti-poliodrops to the children, in remote/far-flung areas, rural and urban areas of five districts to accomplish the task.

The officials of the Health Department have appealed the people of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts that they should come forward and co-operate with mobile teams of health department who will visit door to door for administrating anti-Polio drops to their children.