Polio Campaign starts in five districts of Larkana

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A six-day National Polio Campaign to make Pakistan a polio-free country started on Monday throughout the Larkana division including Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore which will continue till December 02, 2023

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) A six-day National Polio Campaign to make Pakistan a polio-free country started on Monday throughout the Larkana division including Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore which will continue till December 02, 2023.

The teams have planned to visit remote and far-flung areas as well as rain/flood-affected areas of the five districts to administer Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to the 1,178,980 children up to the age of five years.

The District Health Departments of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts have deputed more than 3,400 mobile and fixed teams which will visit every house in the five districts of the Larkana division and administered Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to the children up to five years age.

Mobile anti-polio teams visited schools, bus stands, and railway stations and also went door-to-door to give anti-polio drops to the children, in rain/flood-affected areas, remote/far-flung areas, rural and urban areas of five districts to accomplish the task.

The officials of the Health Department have appealed to the people of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts that they should come forward and cooperate with mobile teams of the health department who will visit door to door for administrating anti-polio drops to their children.

Meanwhile, commissioner Larkana division Abdul Waheed Shaikh appealed to parents of children up to the age of five years to get their children vaccinated during the ensuing national polio campaign up to December 02, 2023, and prevent them from lifelong disability.