Open Menu

Polio Campaign Starts In Five Districts Of Larkana Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2024 | 08:59 PM

Polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana Division

A six-day National Polio Campaign started on Monday throughout the Larkana division including Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, and Kandhkot-Kashmore which will continue till January 13, 2024

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) A six-day National Polio Campaign started on Monday throughout the Larkana division including Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, and Kandhkot-Kashmore which will continue till January 13, 2024.

The teams have planned to visit remote and far-flung areas as well as rain/flood-affected areas of the five districts to administer Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to the 1,178,990 children up to the age of five years.

The District Health Departments of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts have deputed more than 3,400 mobile and fixed teams which will visit every house in the five districts of the Larkana division and administered Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to the children up to five years age.

The officials of the Health Department have appealed to the people that they should cooperate with polio teams visiting their houses.

Meanwhile, commissioner Larkana division Abdul Waheed Shaikh appealed to parents of children up to the age of five years to get their children vaccinated during the ensuing national polio campaign up to January 13, 2024, and prevent them from lifelong disability.

Related Topics

Polio Mobile Visit Oral Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur January From

Recent Stories

SAU and IEEE Karachi launch first international hu ..

SAU and IEEE Karachi launch first international humanitarian technology conferen ..

25 seconds ago
 British High Commissioner Jane Marriott meets Nawa ..

British High Commissioner Jane Marriott meets Nawaz Sharif

3 minutes ago
 SC adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till third week o ..

SC adjourns Z.A Bhutto reference till third week of February

3 minutes ago
 DC visits polio fixed points, inspected polio camp ..

DC visits polio fixed points, inspected polio campaign

3 minutes ago
 Tribunal reserves verdict on appeal against accept ..

Tribunal reserves verdict on appeal against acceptance of Nawaz Sharif's nominat ..

9 minutes ago
 CM condoles loss of lives in Bajaur blast

CM condoles loss of lives in Bajaur blast

9 minutes ago
CM orders to complete Manawan Cancer Hospital this ..

CM orders to complete Manawan Cancer Hospital this month

9 minutes ago
 New US lunar lander runs into technical problem: c ..

New US lunar lander runs into technical problem: company

3 minutes ago
 PM congratulates Sheikh Hasina on re-election

PM congratulates Sheikh Hasina on re-election

3 minutes ago
 CM inspects Ring Road project, orders timely compl ..

CM inspects Ring Road project, orders timely completion

3 minutes ago
 MQM-P to participate in general elections: Zafar S ..

MQM-P to participate in general elections: Zafar Siddiqui

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar congr ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar congratulates Sheikh Hasina on re-e ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan