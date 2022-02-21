Polio campaign starts in six southern districts of KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :A three-day anti-polio campaign Monday started in six southern districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in which one million children would be vaccinated.

Coordinator Operation Center Abdul Basit said that anti-polio campaign has been launched in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank, DI Khan, South Waziristan and North Waziristan districts.

He said that 5711 teams have been formed for the campaign including 5,147 mobile, 279 fixed, 249 transit and 37 roaming teams.

He said that police personnel have been deployed to protect polio teams. He said that parents must vaccinate their children against polio and support polio teams.