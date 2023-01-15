UrduPoint.com

Polio Campaign Starts On Monday In All 34 Districts Of Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published January 15, 2023 | 08:50 PM

Polio campaign starts on Monday in all 34 districts of Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :Coordinator of Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) Balochistan Syed Zahid Shah has said that the Anti Polio campaign will start on Monday in all 34 districts of Balochistan.

All preparations have been completed for the Seven days Anti-Polio drive in the province.

Government and Emergency operation Centre Balochistan would commence a seven-day Anti-Polio campaign in Balochistan, in which around 2.5 million children up to five years would be administered with polio drops.

All necessary arrangements have been made regarding the Anti-Polio campaign, 11,028 teams would be deployed to vaccinate children till the age of five," EOC said.

At least 8,998 mobile teams, 948 fixed and 574 transit teams have been deployed in the whole province to make sure that all children are administered with polio drops.

He said Balochistan was polio-free for the last two years. He said Since Jan 2021, no polio case reported in the province (the last case was reported on Jan 27, 2021, from district Killa Abdullah) and since April 2021, no poliovirus found in the environmental samples in Balochistan.

We have adopted strict security to prevent any unforeseen situation, Balochistan Levies force, Police and Frontier Corps (FC) would be deployed to protect the polio workers," Syed Zahid Shah said and added that religious scholars are also taking part to persuade the parents who normally refuse to administer the polio drops.

As Routine Immunization (RI) was an important pillar of the polio eradication initiative, we are trying to provide adequate resources not only for vaccination against childhood vaccine-preventable diseases but also working for the expansion of RI service delivery in remote areas to boost coverage.

The efforts and dedication of our front-line workers are admirable, Yet we have to strive more to stop the virus circulation and save our children, he concluded.

